DNR: One-walleye limit for spring, fall anglers on Mille Lacs Lake

The DNR says the new spring and fall walleye regulations on Mille Lacs Lake are meant to reduce hooking mortality, helping to provide opportunity for a harvest.

Anglers making their way to central Minnesota's Mille Lacs Lake this spring will be limited to harvesting just one walleye, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The one-walleye limit includes fish 21-23 inches long, or one longer than 28 inches, beginning on Saturday, May 14 through Monday, May 30. Walleye fishing will then be catch and release until a two-week closure from July 1 through July 15. Catch-and-release rules will then continue through Aug. 31, with the one-walleye limit expected to return Thursday, Sept. 1.

The DNR says the regulations were decided upon to reduce hooking mortality, helping to provide the opportunity for a fall harvest. During July's closure, the DNR says certain types of bait will be restricted — minnows, crawlers, worms, leeches and crayfish — to help prevent fisherfolk from accidentally catching walleye.

“We must continue to manage state harvest very carefully on Mille Lacs so we can provide as much angling opportunity as prudent while protecting the opportunities for the future,” Brad Parsons, the fisheries section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said. “Two recent year classes show below-average numbers of walleye, which means we need to factor in that fewer fish than normal will mature into spawning adults during the next few years.”

However, even amid the newly announced regulations, the DNR says this year's winter harvest amounted to less than half of what was expected, potentially allowing the department to implement fewer restrictions for the rest of 2022.

“Our projections make me confident we’ll have fall harvest,” Parsons said. “But predicting fishing pressure, catch rates and weather involves some uncertainty, so we want people to recognize that the fall harvest will depend on how much of the state’s walleye harvest total remains as we approach September.”

For more information on this year's fishing regulations on Mille Lacs Lake, visit the DNR's website.

