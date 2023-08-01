DNR releases 2023 deer hunting regulations

There are a number of changes this year, including shifting CWD zones, reduced harvest limits in the northeast and non-toxic ammo requirements.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's the height of summer fishing season, and yet the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is already laser-focused on fall and the coming deer hunting season.

New regulations were released on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and deer hunting licenses are now available. Among the changes, hunters may notice are reduced harvest limits in northeast and north central Minnesota, where successive severe winters have been hard on deer populations. In central and southern Minnesota, snow was not as deep and conditions were far more favorable for herd survival.

“Hunters in most of Minnesota can expect a season similar to last year in terms of how many deer they can harvest,” said Barb Keller, DNR big game program leader. “The lower bag limits in northeast and north-central Minnesota aim to allow deer populations to recover after back-to-back severe winters. Deer are resilient and we are hopeful deer populations there will gradually recover along with lower harvests, especially if we get some mild winters.”

Here are some other regulations new on the books for 2023.

Hunters who purchase an archery deer license may take deer with a crossbow throughout the archery deer season. Archery hunters may be asked at registration if they harvested their deer with a crossbow or vertical bow.

Deer permit area 343 is now 643, deer permit area 344 is now 644 and deer permit area 184 is now 684. All have been added to the CWD management zone.

Members of a hunting party may not tag a legal buck or antlerless deer for any member of their party hunting with a youth license.

Portable deer stands may be left overnight in certain wildlife management areas in the northwest.

A licensed hunter who lawfully harvests an escaped farmed deer or elk is not liable to the owner, but they must notify the DNR within 24 hours. If you harvest a deer or elk with ear tags or other identification, contact a conservation officer.

Hunters may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition when participating in a special hunt or disease management hunt in a Minnesota state park or Scientific and Natural Area or in a regular hunt in a Scientific and Natural Area in which hunting is allowed. Find details on page 87 and a list of SNAs open to hunting.

Overall, the DNR says bag limits or lottery permits have increased in 12 deer permit areas (DPAs) this year, 80 have the same limit designation as last year and 38 DPAs have reduced bag limits or lottery permits.

The state continues its testing program in an effort to contain Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), reminding hunters of the importance of getting their deer tested in CWD zones. Hunters are encouraged to check the requirements and available sampling options for the DPAs where they hunt.

Here are some of the important dates in the coming 2023 deer hunting season.

Archery: Saturday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 31

Saturday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 31 Youth and early antlerless: Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22 Firearms: Saturday, Nov. 4, with various closing dates depending on a hunter’s location

Saturday, Nov. 4, with various closing dates depending on a hunter’s location Muzzleloader: Saturday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 10

Saturday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 10 Late CWD hunt (DPAs 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648 and 649) Dec. 15-17.

If you want to learn more about deer hunting or the coming season, the DNR is offering a lunchtime webinar at noon Wednesday, Aug. 23. Todd Froberg, Minnesota DNR big game program coordinator, will discuss hunting opportunities, new regulations, important dates and deadlines, an overview of the deer population goal setting process, and a statewide look at deer populations. Registration is free and required.

