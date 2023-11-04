THE LIST!: DNR offers Top-10 tips for successful camping

A top-notch outdoor adventure at a state park, recreation area or forest does not happen without preparation. Here's a checklist that might help.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Our not-so-seasonal spring makes camping season seem soooo far away, but in truth... the time to load up the old family truckster with tents, sleeping bags and food to cook over a fire is just around the corner.

The folks at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) know a thing or two about outdoor adventure, and want to make sure that even if your big camping trip is weeks (even months) down the road preps are underway to make it a success.

In that spirit, DNR camping experts are serving up a Top-10 list of tips for planning a camping trip.

Book campsites early, and be flexible if you don't or can't

Campsites in state parks and recreation areas can be reserved up to 120 days in advance. In highest demand are holiday weekends and sites at the most popular parks, like those on the North Shore.

If reservations are full, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. The DNR shares three options:

Sign up for the “notify me” function on the reservation website to get notified by email if there’s a cancellation.

Consider camping on weekdays instead of a busy weekend if your schedule allows.

Look for open reservations at less busy parks. Our list of quiet state park getaways on the DNR website provides suggestions for locations more likely to have openings.

Try camping in a state forest

If you like being spontaneous or trying new things, check out camping in a state forest. All campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and "dispersed camping" (camping away from developed campgrounds and other people) is allowed. Learn more on the DNR’s state forest camping web page.

Buy a vehicle permit

A permit is required for every vehicle that enters state parks and recreation areas. Permits can be purchased online or at park offices during open hours. The cost is $7 per day or $35 per year. If you’re camping just one night, a one-day permit will be valid until check-out time. Find details on the Minnesota state park vehicle permit web page. State forests do not require a vehicle permit.

Pack smart

Sometimes it can be hard to figure out what to pack for a camping trip, especially for those who are new to the great outdoors. For a good jumping-off point, the DNR has assembled a camping supply checklist to lessen the odds you forget something REALLY important.

Check equipment before you leave home

Broken tent poles or a leaky air mattress can sabotage a perfectly good camping trip, or at a minimum make it less comfortable. If your camping gear hasn’t been used in a while or is brand-spanking new, test it at home before the trip to make sure it works. Don't worry if your neighbor thinks setting up a tent in your front yard is goofy.

Research events and activities to enhance your trip

Events and programs are scheduled at state parks throughout the year, from fishing and birding to interpretive hikes and crafting. Park visitors of all ages are welcome, and no prior experience is needed. Find event listings on the state parks and trails event calendar.

Check visitor alerts before leaving home

State park and recreation area websites regularly post alerts to communicate important information visitors need to know about safety, closures, construction projects and other items. Find visitor alerts by choosing a park from the state parks map.

Don’t get lost, navigate with your smartphone

The Avenza Maps app uses GPS location tracking so visitors can stay "found," even when wandering off the grid. Download the app and then a GeoPDF map, no internet or cell service is needed. DNR maps can be downloaded for free. Get details on the DNR’s GeoPDF web page.

Watch the weather

Stay in the know by downloading and enabling severe weather notifications on your smartphone. Because cell service is not available in all locations within all state parks, recreation areas and forests, it's not a bad idea to bring a portable weather radio along to access information about severe weather warnings, watches and advisories.

Document your trip and share those photos!

Use your smartphone or bring a camera to capture the great memories made while camping. The DNR loves when folks share their pictures by submitting them to the DNR photo-sharing website. Heck, they may even be featured on the Parks and Trails social media accounts.

