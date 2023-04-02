Eagle chick found dead after EagleCam nest falls

MINNEAPOLIS — The attached video is from March 26 when the first eaglet was spotted on camera.
Followers of a popular live-streaming camera from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got devastating news on Sunday morning when the DNR posted to social media that the eagle's nest had fallen from its tree.
Earlier in the day the fate of the single eaglet inside the nest was unknown, but around 10 a.m. the DNR posted the chick had been found and did not survive the fall.
This news was published several hours after officials said they were in the area assessing the situation of the EagleCam nest. The nest fell just before 8 a.m. and crews posted several updates to social media throughout the morning. The live stream camera, found here, can be reversed to Sunday morning around 7:54 a.m to watch the nest fall.
The DNR is asking anyone who might know the location of the nest to stay away and not visit.
Just one week earlier, on March 26, the only egg in the nest hatched, revealing a tiny, fuzzy eaglet.
This eagle pair has had an eventful year, including the loss of one egg and more than one heavy snowstorm.
Much of Minnesota received heavy, wet snow over the weekend, pushing snow totals for the year to the third heaviest in recorded state history.
The DNR's EagleCam has been in operation for 10 years and is part of the Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, which helps to support more than 700 species in the state. The EagleCam's 24/7 live video stream is supported by donations.
