Family members rescued after Lake Superior boat mishap

A caller told 911 operators the boat's main engine was disabled, and it was taking on water.

DULUTH, Minn. — Three family members and their dog are safe and dry, one day after a boating mishap left them stranded on the waters of Lake Superior with water coming in and few options.

St. Louis County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. Monday from the occupants of a boat on the big lake. The caller said they were about half a mile south of the Aerial Lift Bridge with their 22-foot boat taking on water and the main engine disabled. A man, a woman, a 4-year-old child and a dog were aboard.

A boat from the US Coast Guard responded, made contact with the vessel and towed it to safety at Rice's Point Landing. The occupants of the boat were described as safe, and in good spirits.

Investigators believe the boat struck submerged debris, causing seals around the boat's outdrive to leak and filling the boat with water.