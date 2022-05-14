Gov. Walz reels in 21-inch walleye during Governor's Fishing Opener

Since 1948, the Governor's Fishing Opener has been a Minnesotan tradition and was meant to promote the state's now-$2.4 billion fishing industry.

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — On the waters of Lake Winnibigoshish, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the 2022 Governor's Fishing Opener on Saturday.

Walz won this year's competition with the Lt. Gov. after reeling in a 21-inch walleye.

“We’re proud of our state’s abundant natural resources and the businesses that make up our strong outdoor economy," Walz said in a statement. "I hope this year’s Opener encourages people to get out and explore new areas of the state and take part in the wonderful tradition of fishing.”

Despite losing the friendly competition to Walz, Flanagan said it was a joy to be out on the lake with friends.

“Fishing has been deeply embedded in the culture and traditions of this area for generations," she said. "Miigwech to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and community members near Lake Winnibigoshish for welcoming us with open arms as we celebrate the best of Minnesota this weekend.”

Since 1948, the Governor's Fishing Opener has been a Minnesotan tradition and was meant to promote the state's now-$2.4 billion fishing industry. Recently, the event has become the unofficial start of summer tourism. The state generates about $16 billion every year in leisure and hospitality gross sales.

