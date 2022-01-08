Saturday morning ice rescue pulls more than two dozen people from the ice near Green Bay

The Brown County Sheriff said on Saturday morning that everyone should stay off the ice along the east shore of the bay.

The Brown County Sheriff tweeted out a warning to ice anglers on Saturday: stay off of the ice on the east side of the bay near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The warning followed the rescue of 27 people who were stranded on an ice shove just before noon. The Brown County Sheriff, firefighters from New Franken and Green Bay, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard were all involved in the rescue operation.

Officials reported that ice along the east shore was weak and said it had been comprised by barge traffic in the area. Recreational use of the ice in that area should be avoided, police said.

According to the Minnesota DNR, ice is never 100% safe, as conditions can change rapidly. If the ice is thinner than four inches it is not safe to travel on, according to their website. More information about ice safety can be found here.

