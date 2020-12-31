Hennepin County Sheriff: Ice on lakes is 'extremely unpredictable and highly unsafe'

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol officials say they're seeing "significant" differences in ice thickness on lakes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson issued a press release Thursday stating the ice on area lakes is " extremely unpredictable and highly unsafe," and urged people to be extra cautious if they go onto the lakes.

“Although the temperatures are low enough to freeze our lakes, the safety risk on the ice still remains very high,” Sheriff Hutchinson said in the release.

According to the release, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol officials are monitoring ice safety throughout the region and say they're seeing "significant" differences in ice thickness on lakes.

Last weekend, there were multiple incidents where people fell through thin ice across the state.

“With restrictions in place, we are seeing a lot of people that are going out enjoying outdoor activities,” said Sgt. Adam Hoffman with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend after two people on an ATV fell through the ice on Two Rivers Lake in Holding Township.

“With the up and down temperatures, our ice has been in variable conditions,” Hoffman said.

Press Release: Ice on lakes is unpredictable and unsafe https://t.co/9uHZ0lrcL6 pic.twitter.com/pk8u1nejHh — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) December 31, 2020

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office provided some potentially life-saving tips to anyone who goes out onto the ice: