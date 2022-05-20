High water levels prompt Voyageurs National Park to close campsites

According to NPS, all backcountry trails, campsites, day-use sites and boat rentals are closed through June 1, while all boat tours from June 12-18 are canceled.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — National Park Service (NPS) officials say record water levels in northern Minnesota have prompted the closure of several campsites in Voyageurs National Park.

The park service says staff are concerned about the safety of visitors and availability of amenities throughout the park due to this spring's historic water levels. According to NPS, all backcountry trails, campsites, day-use sites and boat rentals will be closed through June 1, while all boat tours for the week of June 12-18 have also been canceled.

In addition to backcountry sites, several frontcountry campsites will also be closed until further notice, including:

Rainy Lake Whites Point R47 Lost Bay R20 Brouillettte Island R46 Little Cedar Is R99 Drywood Is R80 Fish Camp Island R13 Shelland Island R106 Finlander R59 Logging Camp R19 Anderson Bay W R90 Windmill Rock View R56 Saginaw Bay W R104 Blueberry R92



Kabetogama Lake Echo Island K41 Maple Point K21



Namakan Lake Sheen Point N64 Pike Bay Campsite N31 Hammer Bay Point N69 Pat Smith N30 Sandbar Point N37 Birch Cove Island N1



Sand Point Lake Grassy Island S25 Claffey Beach S31 Sand Point S32 Granite Cliff N. S6 Granite Cliff S. S7 Stoneburner S18 Houseboat Island W S9 Wolf Island S19 Noway Island S14



While NPS has determined some loose timelines, it says closures could be added and are subject to extension as conditions are assessed.

The park, boasting more than 200,000 acres of forest in International Falls, Minnesota, sees hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, sitting just to the east of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

To see all closures, openings and updates, visit the park's website.

