Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka

The traditional beginning of boating season on the lake begins with the official ice out declaration.

SPRING PARK, Minn. — A sure sign of spring emerged Thursday as ice out was officially declared on Lake Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office made the call at about 9:48 a.m. Thursday, in partnership with Freshwater.

The ice out date is the official start to boating season on Minnetonka. It's measured by the fact that a Hennepin County Water Patrol boat can safely pilot through all the lake's channels and bays without being obstructed by ice.

This year's ice out is more than two weeks earlier than 2019, which was April 20. The median ice out date is April 13. The earliest on record was March 11, 1878. The latest on record was May 5, both in 1857 and 2018. Ice out records date back to 1855.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reminded the public Thursday that Gov. Tim Walz's "Stay at Home" order does allow for boating, with a few restrictions. Families can be on a boat together, but tying rafts or boats together is not allowed.

“Obviously, this is an unusual start to boating season,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson. “We know that not everyone who enjoys water recreation will be able to get out onto the lake due to the state’s Stay at Home order. However, we know that there will still be people getting out on the lakes as normal, and we’re encouraging everyone to keep basic water safety in mind."

The sheriff offered the following reminders: