Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office officially declared an ice-out at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.
MINNETONKA, Minn. — It's officially boating season on one of the metro's most popular lakes.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office officially declared an ice-out on Lake Minnetonka at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

The official declaration was accompanied by photos of a plaque commemorating the official 2022 ice-out.

According to Freshwater, a nonprofit organization that partners with the Hennepin County Water Patrol to declare the official ice-out, annual ice-out records date back to 1855

The definition of an ice-out varies from lake to lake, Freshwater says, but its officially an ice-out on Lake Minnetonka when a boat can "pass through channels and navigate all portions of the lake."

