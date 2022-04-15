Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office officially declared an ice-out at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — It's officially boating season on one of the metro's most popular lakes.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office officially declared an ice-out on Lake Minnetonka at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

The official declaration was accompanied by photos of a plaque commemorating the official 2022 ice-out.

Official Ice Out was called today at 5:30PM! pic.twitter.com/Z23giBy0iH — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) April 15, 2022

According to Freshwater, a nonprofit organization that partners with the Hennepin County Water Patrol to declare the official ice-out, annual ice-out records date back to 1855.

The definition of an ice-out varies from lake to lake, Freshwater says, but its officially an ice-out on Lake Minnetonka when a boat can "pass through channels and navigate all portions of the lake."

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis artists to perform on prestigious international stage

Watch more local news: