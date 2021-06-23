KARE in the Air: Minneopa Falls

Our summer drone series will give you a bird's eye view of the most beautiful and iconic spots across Minnesota.

MANKATO, Minn. — KARE 11 is kicking off a summer series we call "KARE in the Air," where we'll be flying drones over some of the most beautiful and iconic locations in Minnesota.



The drone recently took to the air above Minneopa Falls, a double waterfall just west of Mankato.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the upper falls are about 10 feet high, while the lower falls cascade some 39 feet off a cliff.

A trail encircles the falls, leading down a limestone stairway to the valley below. Climb the stairs on the opposite side of the falls and enjoy a panoramic view of the valley, which reflects the geology of south central Minnesota.

While at Minneopa State Part you can visit Seppmann Mill, a German-style wind driven grist mill constructed from native stone and lumber, or hike through oak savanna and native prairie grasslands overlooking the Minnesota River Valley.

The park also has a bison herd, which visitors can view from the comfort of their car on a special access road.

Minneopa State Park is in greater Mankato, about a 90-minute drive from Minneapolis.

KARE 11 received special permission from the DNR to fly over the falls, as drones are usually prohibited in state parks.