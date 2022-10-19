KARE in the Air: Vermillion Gorge Bridge

Our ongoing drone series takes us above the Vermillion River for one of the more romantic bridges in the Hastings area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HASTINGS, Minn. — The latest installment of KARE in the Air features a walking bridge not only for people who are in love with the outdoors, but also those who are simply in love.

The trail bridge over the Vermillion River takes a page from a tradition first made popular in Paris where lovers hang a padlock and then throw the key into the water below as a symbol of love. Some even write their names or initials on the locks.

City officials say they don't know who started the trend, but people first started noticing the locks back in 2015. Now, there are well over 1,000 padlocks hanging from the fencing.