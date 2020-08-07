Hiawatha, Harriet Southeast beaches closed over E. coli

The water will be tested again on Monday, and if the E. coli levels have gone below state limits, the beaches will reopen.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two south Minneapolis beaches have been temporarily closed due to high levels of E. coli.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says Lake Hiawatha Beach and Lake Harriet Southeast Beach were temporarily closed Tuesday when the regular bacteria sampling revealed E. coli levels that exceeded state guidelines.

No one has reported getting sick at the beaches, but MPRB routinely closes them if the levels are too high. All other MPRB public beaches are still open, with limited lifeguard staffing. Those lifeguard schedules can be found online.

According to MPRB, the high E. coli levels at Hiawatha and Harriet Southeast likely have to do with recent storms and an "unusually high" number of ducks and geese.

The two beaches will be re-sampled Monday, July 13, and if the levels are back down within state guidelines, they'll reopen.