Lake Hiawatha, Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beaches close due to E. coli

The water will be tested again on Wednesday, and once bacteria levels are back down to a safe level, the beaches will reopen.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis beaches will be closed for at least a day after high levels of E. coli were found in the water.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says Lake Hiawatha Beach and Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach were both closed temporarily on Tuesday. MPRB routinely tests the water at its designated beaches, and closes them if the E. coli bacteria exceed state specified guidelines.

MPRB believes the higher levels at these two beaches are the result of recent storms, according to a Tuesday news release.

There have not been any reports of illness at either of the beaches. They will be re-sampled on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and when the E. coli levels are back below state maximum levels, they will reopen.

MPRB posts bacteria test results online on its beach water quality page.

The rest of MPRB's beaches are open with modified lifeguard services.