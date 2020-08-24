Boat crash kills northern Minnesota man

Police said a man from Roseville is in custody after a boat crashed into a parked boat Saturday on Otter Tail Lake.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A northern Minnesota man is dead and another is in custody after a two-boat crash on the eastern side of Otter Tail Lake Saturday.

A release from the Otter Tail County Sheriffs Department details the weekend incident. Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to a serious crash on Otter Tail Lake, and the first reports said a man was missing.

Before emergency responders could get to the scene, neighbors found 52-year-old Neil Baker, of Elysian, and pulled him from the water. Despite their efforts to help him, first responders declared the man dead at the scene.

Police say that Baker and his wife had just returned from being out on the water with family members, and were securing their boat when another boat struck theirs at a high rate of speed.

Baker and his wife were thrown into the water when their boat was struck.

The driver of the other boat was arrested. Charges have not yet been filed.

