Record-tying hybrid sunfish caught in Kandiyohi County

The one-pound, 12-ounce fish was caught on Green Lake on Sept. 18.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Last month, Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County when he got a bite.

“As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn’t fighting like a pike or bass,” said Ardoff. “When the fish got closer, I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking. I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in.”

He did just that, reeling in the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish to match the weight-based record of a hybrid sunfish caught in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the Minnesota DNR made it official. Ardoff's catch matches the weight of a hybrid sunfish that was pulled from the Zombro River back in 1994.

MORE NEWS: Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County

Watch more local news: