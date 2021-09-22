Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will require masks indoors, have smaller field sizes this year

After canceling the huge in-person event that's a staple of the local running community last year, the races are back with plenty of COVID precautions.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is back this fall, and organizers are putting COVID-19 restrictions in place to make sure runners are safe during the three-day event.

Marathon weekend kicks off Friday, Oct. 1 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3.

More than 18,000 people are expected to run in the races held on Saturday and Sunday. Smaller field sizes and extra space for social distancing will be paired with required masking when indoors. Start times will be staggered, gear check drop off is moving from the expo to the start area, and areas that were under a tent in previous years will be open-air when appropriate.

Runners don't have to wear a mask during their races, but all participants, officials and volunteers need to wear a face mask in the following areas:

At the Health & Fitness Expo at St. Paul RiverCentre on Oct. 1-2

At other indoor facilities associated with the event, including enclosed tents

On race transportation vehicles, including buses to the start line

In outdoor start area corrals where runners gather before their races

In outdoor finish line walk-off area

Since most youth participants can't get a COVID vaccine, masks are also required for everyone in the registration and race packet pick-up area for the Medtronic TC Family Events, TC 10K and TC 5K.

“We are asking participants, volunteers, and staff at the event to be considerate of others’ comfort level and maintain distance from people outside their household,” Twin Cities In Motion Executive Director Virginia Brophy Achman said. “The running community has always shown fellowship and respect for one another, so we’re confident that spirit will prevail during this unique edition of the event.”

Read more about the COVID policies for the weekend here.

The first event of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend starts at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, with the opening of the Health & Fitness Expo at the St. Paul RiverCentre. That event continues through Saturday evening.

Running kicks off at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul with the TC 10K, followed by the TC 5K and the Medtronic TC Family Events.

The Medtronic TC 10 Mile starts off the day of races at 7 a.m. Sunday from downtown Minneapolis, with the 2021 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon following at 8 a.m. Both races finish at the State Capitol grounds.