Deadline to remove ice fishing shelters looms

The DNR is reminding anglers in the southern part of Minnesota they have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 6 to remove fish houses and debris from lakes.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — While plenty of Minnesotans can't wait for spring to rear its head, die-hard ice anglers are generally not among them.

Still, with the arrival of March and meteorological spring comes the deadline for removing ice fishing shelters. In the southern two-thirds of the state, structures must be off the surface of lakes and rivers by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

Anglers in the northern tier have two additional weeks, with their removal deadline set for 11:59 p.m. on March 20.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that in addition to structures, all equipment and trash must be removed as well.

It has been a difficult year for shelter owners, weather-wise: Large snow and rain events, coupled with frequent thaw and freeze cycles, caused many anglers to pull their shacks off the ice early. Some who didn't are finding their shelters frozen in the ice and in many cases, their garbage as well. Removal will be difficult, if not impossible.

"The biggest problem is litter, especially with the rain and snow pockets we've had throughout this winter. Stuff kind of gets trapped between those layers," explained DNR conservation officer Garrett Thomas, briefing reporters from the frozen surface of Crystal Lake in Burnsville. "When the ice melts it washes up into the lake and causes problems for wildlife and of course is an eyesore for the lake."

Thomas reminded anglers that a fine can accompany a shelter or trash left on a lake, and says they are wrong in believing the remnants can't be traced to them. Conservation officers use GPS, or good old-fashioned legwork, to ID fish houses that may become problematic.

"Officers throughout the state go around and we take note of ones (shelters) we have concerns with, either for incorrect markings, identification stuff, pieces of litter and garbage left near the houses," Thomas explained. "That way we can keep track, and hold the individual accountable at the end of the year. "

All this being said, ice fishing season is not over. Shelters can be hauled onto the ice for daily fishing, but can only remain on the lake between midnight and one hour before sunrise if they are occupied or attended.

Storing or leaving shelters on a lake's public access is strictly prohibited.

