'You Betcha:' Learn how to ice fish in Minnesota

Just because you're born here doesn't mean you know how to fish through the ice. Not to worry... the Minnesota DNR can help with that.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Feb. 25, 2021.

Just because you were born in Minnesota (or have lived here a long time) doesn't mean you know how to fish through the surface of a frozen lake.

While some people can't comprehend the idea of ice fishing, others would love to try... but perhaps never had someone to show them the ropes.

Not to worry: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) can help. The outdoor agency is inviting anyone interested in learning more about ice fishing and darkhouse spearing to a pair of January webinars.

An ice fishing for panfish webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at noon. DNR area fisheries supervisor Scott Mackenthun will discuss tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch.

A darkhouse spearing webinar will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19 at noon Hosted by DNR hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator James Burnham and the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association's Amanda Johnson, the webinar will discuss how to use decoys lowered through a large hole in the ice to lure a northern pike close enough to spear.

Unlike conventional ice fishing houses, darkhouses do not have windows or the windows are covered to seal out light. That makes both fish and lake bottom more visible, and keeps pike from seeing the person fishing.

The free webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick and useable information on sporting seasons or events, and the skills necessary to take part. Registration for both fishing webinars is required.

DNR departments have been more aggressive in outreach efforts in recent years, as license sales (which provide much of the agency's funding) have slumped. The COVID pandemic, however, seems to have provided a renewed interest in all things outdoors.

More information on upcoming webinars how to sign up online registration is available on the DNR website.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: