DNR looking to hire and train conservation officers

The agency will hold two open house-style career fairs, one in the metro and the other in Cloquet, to attract candidates without previous law enforcement experience.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Love the outdoors and interested in protecting Minnesota's natural resources?

You may be just the person the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for. In mid-March, the agency will hold two open house-style career fairs in hopes of finding candidates for its Conservation Officer Prep Program. The application period runs through March 31, and is for people without law enforcement experience.

The career fairs are:

Wednesday, March 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul

Monday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, 2101 14th St. in Cloquet

Anyone with at least a two-year degree and a passion for the outdoors can apply for the CO Prep program, which is a key part of the DNR's effort to create a workforce that more closely resembles Minnesota's increasingly diverse communities.

“We’re looking for people who are hardworking and honest, and who possess a high degree of integrity,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “If they have those intrinsic traits, we can teach them to be good natural resources law enforcement officers.”

A number of sworn DNR conservation officers will be on hand at both career fairs to answer questions and share perspectives about the job. More information on the fairs and the CO Prep Program can be found on the DNR website.

