Minnesota DNR's Free Park Days continues April 23

On each of the year's designated Free Park Days, visitors are welcome to explore all of Minnesota's 75 state parks and recreation areas sans admission.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in October of 2021.

What's better than spending a nice, spring day wandering one of Minnesota's many state parks and recreation areas?

Doing it for free, of course.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources posted a reminder about the second free park day of 2022, which will take place Saturday, April 23.

On each of the year's designated Free Park Days, visitors are welcome to explore all of Minnesota's 75 state parks and recreation areas sans admission.

The DNR says the idea is to "encourage families to spend time together with a walk outdoors."

We're getting excited! Four times a year there's a day with free entry to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation... Posted by Minnesota State Parks and Trails on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

You also won't want to miss the final two Free Park Days of the year: Saturday, June 11 and Friday, Nov. 25.

For a map of parks, click here.

For a calendar of activities and events at a park near you, click here.

Watch more local news: