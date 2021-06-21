Minnesota has 51 species of mosquitoes, experts say the dry weather will lead to fewer of them

That said, they say there is one that thrives in hot, dry weather and it's concerning because it transmits the West Nile virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's officially summer and we know what that means – mosquito season.

But experts with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District say the pests might not be as bad this year due to the dry spell impacting Minnesota.

The MMCD's lab technicians are busy identifying disease-carrying mosquitoes from hundreds of traps set up across the seven-county metro area.

"Overall, we're probably going to have a lower mosquito summer than we're used to seeing," said Alex Carlson, MMCD's Public Affairs Coordinator.

Mosquitoes are dependent on water and the drought is impacting the current population, but Carlson says their data shows mosquito numbers in Minnesota have been below the average for about 10 years.

"Now that being said, we are seeing certain species in higher numbers, species of concern that can carry diseases because they don't need rain, they just need anywhere there's standing water," explained Carlson.

MMCD says it's finding more Culex mosquitoes that love hot, dry weather. However, that species also carries the sometimes deadly West Nile virus.

The virus has symptoms that mimic the flu and usually impacts people over the age of 50.

Besides the Culex, there are dozens of species of mosquitoes in Minnesota, but only 15 of them will bite you. The group is working to dispose of larvae in the water with an environmentally-friendly product - sometimes by hand, sometimes by helicopter.

"Knowing what species are out and where really helps us tailor our programs to focus on the human-biting mosquitos, where they're the most prevalent with materials that will cause the least harm to non-target species," said Carlson.

Like most pests, Carlson says mosquitoes can come back, especially if we get a spell of wet weather that Minnesota so desperately needs.

Besides the usual tips, like bug spray and wearing long pants, Carlson recommends putting a fan near you outside. Mosquitoes aren't good fliers and it could help keep them away.