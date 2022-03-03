Ice houses need to be removed before midnight Monday

The DNR says people who still have permanent shacks on the ice in the lower two-thirds of Minnesota need to bring them in for the year.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The clock is ticking for anglers who have not yet removed their permanent fish houses from the ice.

Fish houses need to be removed from inland waters in the southern two-thirds of the state by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 7.

In the northern third of the state, north of the east-west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border — the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 21.

At a press conference on the icy surface of Crystal Lake in Burnsville on Thursday, March 3, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Garrett Thomas urged those with shacks still out to take action, as the lake access is already eroding and conditions will only get worse.

Some houses require a tow truck to free them, others have to be cut out by chain saws or moved by winches and other heavy equipment.

Along with making sure permanent houses are removed from lakes, conservation officers will be watching to make sure anglers don't leave garbage behind. The DNR said as interest in ice fishing grew significantly during the pandemic, so did the amount of trash and junk people leave behind. We're talking propane tanks, beer cans, plywood, fishing equipment – stuff that freezes into the ice and then washes up on shore in the spring.

The growth in fancy wheelhouses used for fishing has even led to the dumping of raw sewage on the surface of lakes.

“Some of the things people leave behind are downright disgusting, and anything people leave on the ice has the potential to be an eyesore at best and an environmental concern at the worst,” said the DNR's Thomas, who is stationed in Eagan. “The message is simple: Don’t leave anything behind when you leave the ice, and make sure to dispose of it properly. It’s not any different than the lessons we’ve been taught since we were kids.”

Thomas said if doing the right thing isn't enough, citations and fines should also be motivation for getting your shelter off the lake. He reminded anglers that the deadline doesn't mean fishing is over, they just have to move shelters on and off the ice.

