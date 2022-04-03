DNR: Minnesota moose population highest since 2011

Researchers say the count - which is 47% lower than the peak in 2006 - remains at risk long term despite sustained population stability and reproductive successes.

Minnesota's moose population is the largest it has been in more than a decade, after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials said Monday.

The DNR's 2022 survey estimated the moose population at about 4,700 animals, with a potential range between 3,440 and 6,780. The survey showed no statistically significant change from the last survey conducted in 2020, but it is the highest population estimate since 2011.

An estimated 19% of the moose population are calves — the highest it has been since the state's population was near its peak in 2005. The estimated calf-cow ratio was 45 calves to 100 cows.

DNR researchers said Minnesota's moose population - which is 47% lower than its peak in 2006 - remains at risk long term despite sustained population stability and signs of reproductive success.

Biologists can’t see or count every moose across the 6,000-square mile (9,656-square kilometer) survey area so their work provides an estimate. They survey a portion of the moose range every year to come up with that estimate, but canceled the 2021 survey due to the pandemic.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority contributed funding and personnel to conduct the annual survey.

