Minnesota State Parks to unveil 'track chairs' to make trails more accessible

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is attempting to make the great outdoors accessible to everyone by introducing all-terrain "track chairs" for use at state parks and trails.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, DNR and state parks officials will debut the the electric-powered chairs at Myre-Big Island State Park in Albert Lea, and begin taking reservations for their use at participating parks. The chairs will also be available to test at the event.

The DNR says the special chairs are for use on trails that are not suitable for traditional wheelchairs, allowing visitors to explore areas of the parks they may not have previously had access to.

The chairs are free to use, but a state parks vehicle permit is required for all vehicles entering the park. Additionally, if you have a vehicle hang for a disability, there are options available for discounted permits.

