Exploring Minnesota amidst COVID-19

Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism office, talks about summer travel during COVID-19.

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — There's no doubt that exploring the great outdoors is still a top priority for people in Minnesota, even amidst COVID-19.

KARE 11's Bryan Piatt talks to Explore Minnesota about what you need to know if you plan to take a trip with your family this summer.

Alyssa Hayes with Explore Minnesota says there are still great places to visit, even as resorts and cabins work hard to implement new social distancing and cleaning protocols.

"If you have concerns, call individual properties and just be sure you're understanding what you're getting into for this new experience. The fun experience is still there, it's just going to look a little different."