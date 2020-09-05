MN anglers stay close to home and socially distance for fishing opener

"This has been the one and only thing that I've had to look forward to."

WACONIA, Minn. — Fishing has always been a great reason to get out of the house, but this year it's especially needed.

"I love going to the gym, and training martial arts, and all that. Since all that's been shut down now, this has been the one and only thing that I've had to look forward to," said Matthew Benson, who was fishing on Lake Waconia Saturday.

This year's fishing opener is different, of course. The DNR wants people to stay close to home to fish. That means no overnight stays, limiting travel to places you can get to with one tank of gas, and bringing all your supplies with you.

"We're within a half hour driving distance from here, pretty close, what I consider close," said Benson. "Just me and my buddy fishing out of the boat, as you can see we're plenty more than six-plus feet apart. So this isn't throwing a wrench into anything at all, not even close."

The DNR also wants people to continue to practice social distancing while out on the water. On Lake Waconia Saturday, that didn't seem to be a problem.

"Everybody's more than six feet away, so people in their boats, two to three people, households and stuff like that," said Evan Yang, who was also fishing on Lake Waconia Saturday.

As far as enforcement, the DNR says it's possible you could get a ticket if you don't follow the guidelines, but they said their conservation officers will be taking an education first approach.