More campsites, trails opening at Voyageurs National Park

Following historic high-water levels in May, the popular park is welcoming eager campers to return.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A popular summertime vacation spot in Minnesota is getting back to normal after historic floodiing.

The spring snowmelt and major downpours in May forced officials to close several campsites and hiking trails at Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park.

But "more than half of the campsites have reopened" at Rainy Lake, and "all but two campsites are now open in the Namakan district", according to Tawnya Schoewe, the public relations officer for Voyageurs National Park.

The park has more than 200,000 acres of forest in International Falls and welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, sitting just to the east of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.