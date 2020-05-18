Paddlers rescued after capsizing in Cloquet River

We helped some folks out of a jam this afternoon after they ran into some higgledy-piggledy on the Cloquet River south of Independence. A canoe in a four-craft flotilla capsized, the paddlers cold and wet, the canoe pinned against a rock unable to be freed. We sent New-Z and White-Z down from Independence while the MarshMaster bushwhacked upstream from the south. Tonight's video shows Carter (red) and Alaina (blue) returning to shore after slinging the canoe for removal. Meanwhile, Patrick and Mark are off-camera left in New-Z shuttling the paddlers across the river at a quiet pool. Thank you to Sheriff's Deputies, 911-Dispatchers, and the two neighbors with intimate area knowledge who helped us out tremendously! (Justin LeBlanc video)