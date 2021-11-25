Plymouth angler beats lake freeze, pulls record muskie from Mille Lacs

Nolan Sprengeler of Plymouth landed a muskie Monday night that tipped the scales at 55 pounds, 14.8 ounces, landing him in the Minnesota record book.

MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Minnesota man rushing to sneak in a final fishing expedition before the freeze on one of the state’s largest lakes appears to have broken a 64-year-old state record.

Nolan Sprengeler, of Plymouth, landed a muskie on Lake Mille Lacs Monday night that tipped the scales at 55 pounds, 14.8 ounces. The previous Minnesota record of 54 pounds was set in 1957 on Lake Winnibigoshish.

"I didn’t realize how giant this fish was until I pulled it out of the net and immediately called (his friend) Kevin over to assist with the buddy pictures," Sprengler wrote in a Facebook post. "It measured an incredible 57.75” in length with a 29” girth. The next hour or so was spent trying to get her to release. Eventually we realized this was not going to happen and made the decision to bring it to a certified scale and crush the Minnesota State Record."

After repeated attempts to revive the fish failed, Sprengeler took the fish to renowned Lax Taxidermy in Conover, Wisconsin to have it mounted. The taxidermy also creates molds so replicas can be reproduced.