Red Lake summer walleye limit drops to 3

The decision to reduce the daily bag limit was made after ice anglers had an "excellent" harvest during the winter months.

Walleye anglers won't go hungry after fishing on Red Lake this summer, but that extra fillet might not be available for seconds.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday that the walleye bag limit on the prolific northern Minnesota fishery has been lowered from 4 to 3 fish this summer, with just one over 17 inches.

DNR officials say the decision is based on an excellent winter harvest by ice anglers of 143,000 pounds of walleye. An existing agreement between the Red Lake Nation and the DNR calls for a total yearly harvest of between 120,000 and 240,000 pounds.

“Anglers need to remember to bring a good measuring device along with them on their trip to Upper Red Lake,” said Andy Thompson, Bemidji area fisheries supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Many walleye will measure just above, or just under, the 17-inch size restriction.”