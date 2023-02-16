Runoff, warm temps and water conditions among likely causes of major fish kill

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says storm runoff, warm temps and water conditions near Lewiston combined to kill 2,500 fish, most of them trout.

LEWISTON, Minnesota — State investigators say a handful of factors likely contributed to a fish kill last July that killed 2,500 fish in a southern Minnesota creek, most of them coveted brown trout.

A news release Thursday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says a thorough, multi-agency investigation indicates storm runoff, warm temps and water conditions on a two-mile stretch of Rush Creek just south of Lewiston are all likely factors in the kill.

The joint investigation by MPCA, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture, and Winona County determined that the fish kill did not occur naturally, but could not pinpoint the exact cause, which is frequently the case with fish kills.

“We share the public’s frustration around events like this that impact hundreds of fish and oftentimes don’t point to any one cause,” said Dana Vanderbosch, assistant commissioner for water policy and agriculture. “We often hear of fish kills several hours, or even days, after they occurred and the pollution in the water has diluted and washed downstream... We will continue to work with residents, businesses, and landowners on strategies to reduce the risk of future fish kills.”

The kill was discovered on July 26, 2022, and included white sucker and mottled sculpin along with brown trout. Field crews conducted visual observations, collected water chemistry samples at multiple locations, contacted more than 100 landowners and reviewed local manure land application records.

While the MPCA found no direct cause for the kill, investigators uncovered violations by facilities within the Rush Creek watershed. The MPCA issued notices of violation to two facilities in Lewiston for incomplete recordkeeping and violating setback requirements from sinkholes, including applying manure within 50 feet of a sinkhole and within 300 feet of a special protection area.

The two facilities issued violations were Thompson Family Holdings, LLC, of Lewiston, and Thompson Family Dairy, also of Lewiston.

MPCA says state agencies received reports of approximately 150 fish kills in 2022, most of which were much smaller in scale than the Rush Creek event.

