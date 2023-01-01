Slushy conditions on lakes push Luminary Loppet to Feb. 18

Officials say the "slush under the snow" has made it too difficult to groom a safe trail on Lake of the Isles at this time.

A popular winter tradition on a frozen Minneapolis lake had to be rescheduled because of this winter's above-average snow totals.

The Luminary Loppet, where you can walk, snowshoe or ski on a candlelit trail across Lake of the Isles, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.

The City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival scheduled for Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 will still proceed as scheduled.

"This winter's heavy snow and warm temperatures have created unsafe and difficult conditions on metro area lakes," according to a news release.

Every winter, organizers create an amazing display of glowing lights winding across the Uptown lake. About 1,200 luminaries line the trail.

The Luminary Loppet is traditionally part of the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival. It's a two-day festival that features cross-country ski, fat-tire bike, snowshoe, and skijoring races.

Officials say the Luminary Loppet is the Loppet Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Loppet officials say if you bought a ticket for the Luminary Loppet and cannot attend the newly scheduled Saturday, Feb. 18., "your tickets are transferable to another person(s) for this year’s event, but per the Loppet’s refund policy, tickets are non-refundable."

The Twin Cities metro area is on track for one of the snowiest winters in a long time. The Twin Cities have seen more than a foot more snow than average. Many cities across Minnesota are already well over halfway to their average snow totals for an entire winter.

