Snowmobiler dies following collision with ambulance in northern Minnesota

The incident claimed the life of a 61-year-old man from Thief River Falls who was riding the trails near Voyagers National Park.

KABETOGAMA, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 5, 2022.

A snowmobiler is dead after being struck by an ambulance while attempting to cross a road in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Jeffrey Joe Blom of Thief River Falls was riding the Arrowhead Snowmobile Trail just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the incident occurred.

Investigators say Blom was northbound on the trail and trying to cross Ash River Trail just off State Highway 53 when he collided with an eastbound Kabetogama Fire Department ambulance responding to a medical call.

Despite lifesaving efforts Blom was pronounced dead on the scene. The ambulance crew was assisted on scene by personnel from the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR and U.S. Forest Service.

Safety officials say snowmobilers should come to a complete stop and look both ways when crossing a road that carries vehicle traffic.

Watch more local news: