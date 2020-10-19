Solo paddler rescued from BWCA wilderness

The man had used a handheld inReach device to send an SOS signal, and a message stating "Help Wet and Cold."

ELY, Minn. — A 34-year-old Indiana man is safe and warm, after a search and rescue team found him cold, wet and alone in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) Saturday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office received a call from an Ely-area outfitter that had dropped the solo paddler off earlier for a trip into Nina-Moose Lake off the Echo Trail. The paddler had used a handheld inReach device to send an SOS signal, and a message stating "Help Wet and Cold."

A call went out for the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, who sent three team members into the wilderness area along with a DNR agent, and found the man not far from his last known location.

Team member Rick Slatten says rescuers had to break ice to get across Nina Moose Lake, and pictures show conditions were cold and snowy. The paddler was in a tent inside a lightweight sleeping bag, and wearing his one remaining set of dry clothes. The man was very cold and diagnosed as mildly hypothermic.

Slatten says the rescue team lit a fire, warmed the man up and transported him to a landing without incident. The paddler was treated for exposure, but rescuers say he was uninjured and in good health once they reached the landing.

The outfitter sent a crew in the next day to retrieve the man's gear.