Spring migration brings all the birds to our yard

It's peak spring migration season in Minnesota!

MINNEAPOLIS — Spring in Minnesota starts with the things you can see with your eyes. The lush green gives our eyes a break from snow and dead plants that we've seen for months. Crab apple trees are in bloom. Violets are everywhere. There's so much to see.

However, at the Roberts Bird Sanctuary off of Lake Harriet, spring starts in the ears.

"It's quiet, you don't have to talk," Bird watcher Becky Felices said. "I can leave my kids at home because they're too loud-- it's a nice little break to get outside and take it all in."

Felices was out for the first time at the sanctuary with her bird-watching neighbor Janelle Peterson. They both said the key to birding is to listen first, see second. This is especially so for small birds like warblers.

"They look like all different things," Felices said. "They're bright fun little ones."

"They're little birds!" Peterson interjected.

"They're little," Felices added. "Yellow, orange, black or blue."

Those warblers are a treat that spring migration brings to our state, which happens to be in full swing right now.

Spring migration is a part of a lifecycle for may wildlife species-- not just birds, but insects too.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources non-game wildlife expert Kristin Hall said that birds are especially happy to make their way up from the southern U.S. to our state because it has so much to offer. That includes abundant food sources like insects, plants and all the other things the lakes have to offer.

"So you have all kinds of warblers coming through," another bird watcher Sarah Lauer said. "I think there's more than 30 that come through the Minnesota River Valley here? And they're just so beautiful and they're very little and they flit around and they're hard to see. It's so rewarding when you do see them."

Which is why Felices and Peterson had the cameras around their necks, even though they said they had trouble capturing the images of very many birds.

"Classic of the little birds," Felices said. "You take a hundred pictures and hope for one where you can actually see what it is that you are looking for. I like to take pictures to figure out what I saw too. I'm learning still so it helps to see what it is that we're seeing, go home and look at the pictures."

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that we have endless opportunities outdoors. Whether that's finding peace, or a chance to learn, nature always provides.

"As large as a city this is--to have this beautiful, lots of beautiful parks-- where the warblers come, having this habitat is so important," Lauer said.

"Get outside, it's beautiful, enjoy it," Felices said. "It doesn't matter if you don't know what you're seeing or hearing. It's a good excuse to get outside and get fresh air."

In terms of what we can expect to see next, Hall said monarch butterflies should start making a return soon, as well as the bees.