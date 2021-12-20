State snowmobile trails not ready yet despite snow base in some areas

The DNR says riders should expect to encounter uneven conditions, and should check local trail reports before heading out.

FINLAND, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Feb. 24, 2021.

Most snowmobilers start getting the itch to ride the moment they see the first flake fall.

And while recent winter storm systems have dropped more than a few inches in some parts of Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says most of the state trail system is just not ready.

State trails and snowmobile program consultant Paul Purman said in a release that Minnesota's 23,000-mile trail system needs two things before it's ready for prime time: More snow on the ground, and more volunteers to step up to help local clubs get trails ready, and then keep them groomed.

“It’s a big job for local volunteers and DNR staff to get the trail system up and running each year, especially with varying weather conditions,” Purman explained. “Unseasonable thunderstorms last week eroded the snowpack in many areas of the state, setting back our trail preparations."

Minnesota’s snowmobile trails officially open on Dec. 1 each year, regardless of conditions. Despite the date on the calendar, though, a handful of conditions must be met before trails can be groomed:

The ground must be frozen. Where trails cross wetlands, 15 inches of ice is needed to support the weight of the trail groomers.

Adequate snow cover (about 12 inches) must be on the ground to allow for trail packing and grooming.

Trails must be cleared of fallen trees and obstacles, signs have to be installed and gates that are locked in the off-season need to be opened. The DNR says snowmobile club volunteers and DNR staff are currently working on these tasks.

While waiting for trails to be operable, DNR snowmobiling officials say riders should make sure registrations are current, confirm their snowmobiles are in good working order, and check local trail maps for route changes or new trails.