'Take a Kid Fishing Weekend' set for June 9-11

The DNR-sponsored event allows adults to fish without a license if they bring a kid aged 15 or younger along.

Fishing is one of Minnesota's most enduring outdoor traditions, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encouraging adults to pass it on during Take a Kid Fishing Weekend June 9-11.

This Friday through Sunday any adult who is a state resident can fish without a license, as long as they take a child aged 15 or younger along. It's one of a number of opportunities to connect with the natural world during Great Outdoors Month.

Other activities that will be promoted during June include riding all-terrain vehicles on state ATV trails, visiting state parks and recreation areas to hike, bike, camp, swim and paddle, or going birding.

“Connecting kids and families to the outdoors is a professional priority and a personal passion for me,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “With so many shore and pier fishing opportunities across our state, fishing is a fun and easy way to get outside and spend time together. I hope Minnesotans across the state take the opportunity this weekend to get outdoors and introduce the next generation to fishing.”

There has been rising concern in recent years about a dip in license sales as traditional sportsmen pass on and the interests of young people turn to other areas, many of them that unfold indoors. The DNR gets a large chunk of its operating budget from the sales of licenses.

The proclamation of Great Outdoors Month cites "the health and wellness benefits of spending time outdoors" as reasons to encourage Minnesotans to get outside.

To learn more about the sport, visit the DNR's "Learn to Fish" page.

