Teen angler hauls in giant pike at Lake Harriet

Benilde St. Margaret's senior Charles Hansen caught the 41-inch northern pike

MINNEAPOLIS — Some swimmers will be thinking twice before dipping a toe in Lake Harriet, after seeing pictures of a huge, toothy fish reeled in recently by a teen angler.

Charles Hansen, a neighbor of KARE 11 meteorologist Belinda Jensen, shared pics of this gargantuan northern pike, which he measured at 41 inches long with a 18-inch girth.

The website Lake-Link Minnesota says the largest registered northern pike ever caught in Lake Harriet measured 38.2 inches, meaning Charles may now be a record holder. KARE 11 has contacted the DNR for clarification.