Collision between boats injures woman

Two men from Blaine were involved in a multi-boat accident in Voyagers National Park that injured a woman's leg.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday evening accident after two boats collided, injuring a woman.

According to a press release, Friday around 5 p.m., St. Louis County deputies responded to a collision involving two boats in Voyagers National Park, in an area north of Sugarbush Island about 27 miles north of Orr.

Officials say four boats were on the water together. Something blew out of one of the lead boats, and another boat in the train turned to grab it.

The driver of the last boat didn't notice the boat in front of it turning, and crashed into it, coming to rest with the final boat partially up and on top of the other boat.

There were 10 people involved in the collision, six people in one boat and four in the other, according to officials. A woman in one of the boats injured her leg, and officials say the injury is non-life threatening. She was taken to International Falls Hospital for treatment.

Officers say both boats had appropriate life jackets on board.

Two men from Blaine, aged 60 and 63 were listed as being involved with the incident in a press release.

After the collision, both boats stayed afloat and were towed to the Kabetogama Visitor Center. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating.