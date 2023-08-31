Admission waived at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Sept. 9

To encourage Minnesotans to get outside, the DNR chooses four days each year when people can visit any of the state's 75 state parks and recreation areas.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds residents that all state parks and recreation areas will waive entrance fees for this year's third Free Park Day on Sept. 9.

In an effort to encourage Minnesotans to get outside, the DNR chooses four days each year in which people can visit any of the state's 75 state parks and state recreation areas without the need to purchase a permit. The first two days were observed on April 22 and June 10.

The fourth and final free park day of 2023 will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

While park visitors can enjoy free admission for the day, the DNR said activities like camping, rentals or special tours are not covered.

For more information about Free Park Days, visit the DNR's website.

If you need some inspiration for where to visit, check out our Minnesota state parks beginner's guide.

