Warning issued about wolf displaying unusual behavior near Voyageurs National Park

The Facebook page of the Voyageurs Wolf Project describes recent encounters with the young wolf, who has not been aggressive but shows no fear of humans.

Example video title will go here for this video

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above was first aired on Aug. 5, 2020.

A wildlife conservancy and research group is warning residents and visitors near Voyageurs National Park to be aware of a wolf who in recent days has been exhibiting unusual behavior during encounters with humans.

The Voyageurs Wolfe Project left a post on its Facebook page about the young wolf, along with pictures taken during multiple sightings along the Ash River just south of the park over the past four days. Some who have seen the wolf have tried to scare it off the road for its own safety, with little success.

"The wolf is not acting aggressively toward people or anything like that. However, its indifference toward people over a several day period is not normal behavior. If you see the wolf, do not approach it, attempt to feed it, or anything else like that. Just let it be a wolf," the post reads.

Project members say the young wolf was seen chasing and eating grasshoppers along the road, and asked folks to report sightings so they can track its whereabouts.

While some commenting on the Facebook post expressed worry about the thinness of the animal, the Voyageurs Wolf Project says the wolf actually looks healthy for this time of year when the species is traditionally at its leanest.

Watch more local news: