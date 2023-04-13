'Stay away from bodies of water that are running' | Officials warn people to stay out of rivers

Crews responded to at least two water emergencies Wednesday following the rescue of two juveniles in the Lester River.

DULUTH, Minn. — Officials are urging everyone to steer clear of any bodies of running water after emergency crews rescued two teens Wednesday from the Lester River in Duluth.

That rescue was at least the second water emergency that Minnesota crews responded to on Wednesday after the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) rescued two juveniles who had fallen into the Vermillion River near Hastings.

"Duluth Fire Department encourages the public to stay away from bodies of water that are running, as they are unpredictable and pose a serious life safety risk to anyone, regardless of ability," said the Duluth Fire Department in a press release. "Keep small children and pets away from any water during times of high flood risk, snow melt, and snow runoff."

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the two teens were swimming when they were swept downriver by the current. They were able to get to an island, but officials say crews needed to use a series of ropes, ladders and rescue slings to pull the two to safety.

"This location is one that we are called to often, and it's always a dangerous location for swimming, but especially so with all the flood risks that spring runoff brings," said Duluth Fire Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. "Thanks to the quick response of Duluth Fire and the (Duluth Police Department), and to the quick thinking and observation of these two kids, they are safe today."

