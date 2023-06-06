Wildfire burning near Spice Lake in the Boundary Waters

Aerial crews flying above the Superior National Forest late Tuesday estimated the fire at 30 acres and growing.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULUTH, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on June 6, 2023.

Wilderness officials are keeping an eye on a wildfire burning in the heart of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) and hatching a plan of action.

A release from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says the fire was detected late Tuesday afternoon between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake, just east of heavily-used Knife and Kekekabic Lakes and south of Seagull Lake about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail.

Aerial crews went up to observe and estimated the wildfire at 30 acres and growing. Personnel recorded what they call "active and moderate" fire activity burning in a forest with aspen, pine and balsam fir. The crew said there is also evidence of trees affected by Spruce Budworm affected trees (both down and still standing) which can encourage active fire behavior.

KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff learned that a 20-person wildland fire crew called the "Pike Hotshots" from Colorado are being brought in to help with suppression efforts. They have to be outfitted with canoes because the fire is burning in an area where motors are not allowed.

USFS spokesman Tim Engrav says the aircraft crew landed and made contact with several canoe groups on Ogishkemuncie Lake, warning them to leave the area. Planes will be back up mid-morning on Wednesday, and USFS staff will draw up plans to get ground crews in to fight the fire safely and efficiently.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE in the Air: