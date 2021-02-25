Wisconsin wolf hunt ends early after hunters, trappers exceed kill target

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) opened a season Monday that was supposed to run through Sunday, with a kill target of 119 animals.

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters and trappers have blown past Wisconsin's wolf kill target, forcing an early end to the hunting season and angering animal rights activists and conservationists.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) opened a season Monday that was supposed to run through Sunday, with a kill target of 119 animals.

It became clear Tuesday that hunters and trappers were on pace to exceed the limit, so the agency moved up the season's end to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The DNR reports that hunters and trappers had killed 178 animals at the close of the season. Hunters and trappers also exceeded state targets during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 wolf seasons.

Wisconsin wildlife officials opened wolf season after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November, amid fears that the Biden administration might restore protections for the animals.