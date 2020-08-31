Woman revives husband after jet ski explosion

Investigators say 56-year-old Ann Eliason had just taken off when she heard an explosion that likely happened when her husband attempted to start his jet ski.

ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — A couple is recovering following an apparent explosion and fire involving a jet ski in northern Minnesota over the weekend.

The St. Louis County Sheriff says 54-year-old Timothy Eliason and his 56-year-old wife Ann were heading out on a jet ski ride on Island Lake just before 7 p.m. Friday when the incident occurred. Investigators learned that Ann had taken off when she heard an explosion that likely happened when her husband attempted to start his jet ski.

Sheriff's officials say she returned to find Tim Eliason unconscious in the water, immediately began life saving measures and was able to revive him. Both were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

At this point there is no word on the couple's conditions.