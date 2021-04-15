YMCA offering overnight camps, field trips for first time since pandemic

These camps will focus on the emotional well-being of kids, after a year of being cooped up inside because of the pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since the pandemic started, the YMCA is offering daytime field trips and overnight camps.

"We're bringing back all of our overnight camp and wilderness camp experiences this year, so we're actually really excited about that," said Anthony Taylor, Senior Vice President of Equity and Outdoors for YMCA of the North.

Life is, of course, is different since the pandemic, meaning new safety guidelines will be in place for campers.

Overnight camps require a negative COVID test within a week of camp. There's on-site rapid COVID testing if kids develop symptoms, and campers are kept in pods of six to eight.

All camps require masks both indoors and outdoors.

The camps have a strong focus on emotional well-being and a respite from being cooped up inside during the pandemic, Taylor said.