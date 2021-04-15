YMCA offering overnight camps, field trips for first time since pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since the pandemic started, the YMCA is offering daytime field trips and overnight camps.
"We're bringing back all of our overnight camp and wilderness camp experiences this year, so we're actually really excited about that," said Anthony Taylor, Senior Vice President of Equity and Outdoors for YMCA of the North.
Life is, of course, is different since the pandemic, meaning new safety guidelines will be in place for campers.
Overnight camps require a negative COVID test within a week of camp. There's on-site rapid COVID testing if kids develop symptoms, and campers are kept in pods of six to eight.
All camps require masks both indoors and outdoors.
The camps have a strong focus on emotional well-being and a respite from being cooped up inside during the pandemic, Taylor said.
"The ultimate experience for kids is where they have a challenge, they discover something about themselves by overcoming that challenge, which reinforces the way they go into life everyday with confidence and with resilience."