Young falcons prepare to take wing after hatch, banding in Duluth

The five peregrines all entered the world in nest boxes mounted on smokestacks operated by Minnesota Power.

DULUTH, Minn. — Five young peregrine falcons are preparing to take flight in the north country, the latest brood hatched in an effort by Duluth-based Minnesota Power to help grow and protect the species.

The raptors all hatched in nesting boxes mounted on the stacks of power plants operated by Minnesota Power - three at the plant in Cohasset, and two at the company's Duluth Facility. They are maturing rapidly, and will soon be ready to fledge (leave the nest and take flight) very soon.

A crew from the Raptor Resource Project in Decorah, Iowa recently traveled to Minnesota to band the chicks for continuing research on the peregrine, a bird that has made a remarkable comeback after becoming endangered in the 1970s due to exposure to the pesticide DDT. The bands allow researchers to track the peregrines, and study their behavior.

There is plenty of continued interest in the peregrine project, partially because local residents have taken a personal interest in the chicks. All were named by Minnesota Power customers, who chose via an online vote.

The two chicks hatched at Hibbard Renewable Energy Center in Duluth - a male and a female - were named Orville and Wilbur Right Side Up, after the brothers who made the first powered, heavier-than-air flight. The three female chicks hatched at Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset, were dubbed Amelia Earthworm (Amelia Earhart, first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic), Joe Racing Homer (Joe Gomer, one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen who flew 68 combat missions in World War II), and Neil Wingstrong (Neil Armstrong, first person to walk on the moon).

Minnesota Power has also installed cameras on the stacks, which has allowed people across the globe to watch the little raptors hatch and follow their progress.