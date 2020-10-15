Zebra mussels confirmed in 2 more Sherburne Co. lakes

Big Lake and Mitchell Lake, two adjacent water bodies in the city of Big Lake, are connected by a channel that allows boat traffic.

BIG LAKE, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that the presence of zebra mussels has been confirmed in two connected Sherburn County lakes.

Big Lake and Mitchell Lake, two adjacent water bodies in the city of Big Lake, are connected by a channel that allows boat traffic.

The DNR received a report from city staff of a zebra mussel near the public fishing pier on Big Lake. A DNR inspection confirmed the report, and also led to the discovery of zebra mussels near the public access on Mitchell Lake.

Presence of the invasive species in those locations suggests transportation by a boat or trailer.

Thursday's announcement comes less than a month after the revelation that zebra mussels had made their way into Orono Lake, the first time the pest had ever been confirmed in a Sherburne County body of water.

When removing equipment for seasonal storage, the DNR urges lake property owners to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and boat lifts, and all other water-related equipment for the presence of invasive species.

Several new zebra mussel confirmations in recent years were initially reported by people removing docks, boats and boat lifts.

A reminder: Minnesota law requires that docks and lifts remain out of the water for at least 21 days after removal from a lake or river before they can be placed into another body of water. Additionally, anyone who transports a dock or lift from a shoreline property to another location for storage or repair may need a permit, to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Whether or not a lake is on the invasive species list, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.

all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

The DNR says some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another lake or river:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.